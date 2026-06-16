ICC Women’s T20I Rankings: Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani make big gains after Pakistan win

The latest ICC Women’s T20I rankings have brought plenty of good news for India after their impressive start to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. A number of Indian players have been rewarded for their performances in the tournament opener, while there has also been a change at the top of the all-rounders’ rankings.

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Deepti Sharma climbs in all-rounders and bowling rankings

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was one of the biggest gainers after her outstanding display against Pakistan at Edgbaston. The experienced off-spinner produced a sensational spell of 5/10, playing a major role in India’s commanding victory.

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Her performance has helped her move up two places to third in the ICC Women’s T20I all-rounder rankings. Deepti now trails only West Indies captain Hayley Matthews and New Zealand star Melie Kerr in the standings.

The Indian all-rounder also enjoyed a rise in the bowling rankings, jumping five places to fifth position and further strengthening India’s presence among the world’s top T20I bowlers.

Shree Charani reaches career-best ranking

Young left-arm spinner Shree Charani continued her rapid rise in international cricket with another significant jump in the rankings.

After an impressive outing against Pakistan, Charani has climbed five places to a career-best second position in the ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings.

She now sits just five rating points behind England spinner Linsey Smith, who continues to hold the No.1 spot among T20I bowlers.

With only a small gap separating the top-ranked bowlers, Charani could soon challenge for the summit if she maintains her current form during the World Cup.

Hayley Matthews returns to No.1 all-rounder spot

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has reclaimed the No.1 position in the Women’s T20I all-rounder rankings.

Matthews overtook Melie Kerr after starring in West Indies’ seven-wicket win over New Zealand. The Caribbean skipper contributed 48 runs and also picked up the wicket of former New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.

Her all-round effort was enough to return her to the top of the rankings.

Tight battle developing among top bowlers

The bowling rankings remain extremely competitive, with very little separating the leading players.

Only 20 rating points currently separate the top eight bowlers in the rankings, making every World Cup performance crucial in the race for the No.1 position.

Elsewhere, Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce re-entered the top 10 all-rounders after her Player of the Match performance against Ireland. New Zealand pacer Jess Kerr and Scotland spinner Katherine Fraser also made notable gains in the bowling rankings.

Georgia Voll stays on top of batting rankings

Australia batter Georgia Voll continues to lead the ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt moved up to second place after scoring 44 against Australia, overtaking Australian star Beth Mooney.

Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield climbed four places to a career-best 10th position following her half-century against South Africa, while England veteran Danni Wyatt-Hodge surged six spots to 14th after scoring a century against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.

India will now hope Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani can continue their excellent form as the Women’s T20 World Cup progresses, with both players rapidly emerging as key figures in the team’s title challenge.