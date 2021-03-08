The Board of Control of Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday that the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will not be held in Lord’s, Ganguly said that the final would be held in Southampton. The summit clash between the two top Test sides would take place on June 18 – that is after the completion of the Indian Premier League.

“I’m looking forward to attending the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton,” Ganguly said on India Today.

