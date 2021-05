ICC World Test Championship Final: Indian Team May Leave Early Due to UK Travel Restrictions

Taking the travel restrictions into account during the pandemic, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side is expected to prepone their travel to the UK for the ICC World Test Championship final versus New Zealand. The summit clash is scheduled to take place in Southampton starting June 18.

As per a report on Sports Tak, with the IPL suspended – the Indian players would leave for the UK as early as the last week of May, instead of the first week of June.

The same report claims that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is in talks with the UK government in this regard. In the wake of the Covid-19 surge, the UK government put India on a travel ‘red list’ – which means banning the entry of Indian nationals – from April 23.

It is believed that the BCCI may be asked to send a list of players and support staff who would be travelling to the UK.

(More to follow)