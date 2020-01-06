Australia completed a clinical 279-run victory over New Zealand in the third and final Test at the SCG on Monday to seal a dominating 3-0 whitewash in the series. With the recent series win, Australia have grabbed a full 120 points from their series and are closing in on leaders India in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Australia are on 296 points and only behind India, who are on 360 points from three series. Australia had earlier gained a full 120 points in a two-match home series against Pakistan and earned 56 for a 2-2 draw with England in the Ashes.

New Zealand, meanwhile, remain on 60 points after two series, having split points for a 1-1 series draw with Sri Lanka earlier on. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are slightly ahead with 80 points each.

England and South Africa, currently engaged in a four-Test series which hosts South Africa lead 1-0, are on 56 and 30 points, respectively, while the West Indies and Bangladesh have yet to earn a point after one series each, played against India.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.

Here is the updated WTC Points Table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points 1 India 7 7 0 0 360 2 Australia 10 7 2 1 296 3 Pakistan 4 1 2 1 80 4 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 80 5 New Zealand 5 1 4 0 60 6 England 6 2 3 1 56 7 South Africa 4 1 3 0 30 8 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 9 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0

How points are awarded?

No. of Matches in a series 2: Win/Tie/Draw 60/30/20

No. of Matches in a series 3: Win/Tie/Draw 40/20/13

No. of Matches in a series 4: Win/Tie/Draw 30/15/10

No. of Matches in a series 5: Win/Tie/Draw 24/12/8