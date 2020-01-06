Australia completed a clinical 279-run victory over New Zealand in the third and final Test at the SCG on Monday to seal a dominating 3-0 whitewash in the series. With the recent series win, Australia have grabbed a full 120 points from their series and are closing in on leaders India in the ICC World Test Championship points table. <p></p> <p></p>Australia are on 296 points and only behind India, who are on 360 points from three series. Australia had earlier gained a full 120 points in a two-match home series against Pakistan and earned 56 for a 2-2 draw with England in the Ashes. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand, meanwhile, remain on 60 points after two series, having split points for a 1-1 series draw with Sri Lanka earlier on. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are slightly ahead with 80 points each. <p></p> <p></p>England and South Africa, currently engaged in a four-Test series which hosts South Africa lead 1-0, are on 56 and 30 points, respectively, while the West Indies and Bangladesh have yet to earn a point after one series each, played against India. <p></p> <p></p>The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Here is the updated WTC Points Table:</strong> <p></p><table style="height: 369px" width="613"> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="58"><strong>Position</strong></td> <p></p><td width="88"><strong>Team</strong></td> <p></p><td width="64"><strong>Matches</strong></td> <p></p><td width="64"><strong>Won</strong></td> <p></p><td width="64"><strong>Lost</strong></td> <p></p><td width="64"><strong>Drawn</strong></td> <p></p><td width="64"><strong>Points</strong></td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>1</td> <p></p><td>India</td> <p></p><td>7</td> <p></p><td>7</td> <p></p><td>0</td> <p></p><td>0</td> <p></p><td>360</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>2</td> <p></p><td>Australia</td> <p></p><td>10</td> <p></p><td>7</td> <p></p><td>2</td> <p></p><td>1</td> <p></p><td>296</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>3</td> <p></p><td>Pakistan</td> <p></p><td>4</td> <p></p><td>1</td> <p></p><td>2</td> <p></p><td>1</td> <p></p><td>80</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>4</td> <p></p><td>Sri Lanka</td> <p></p><td>4</td> <p></p><td>1</td> <p></p><td>2</td> <p></p><td>1</td> <p></p><td>80</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>5</td> <p></p><td>New Zealand</td> <p></p><td>5</td> <p></p><td>1</td> <p></p><td>4</td> <p></p><td>0</td> <p></p><td>60</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>6</td> <p></p><td>England</td> <p></p><td>6</td> <p></p><td>2</td> <p></p><td>3</td> <p></p><td>1</td> <p></p><td>56</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>7</td> <p></p><td>South Africa</td> <p></p><td>4</td> <p></p><td>1</td> <p></p><td>3</td> <p></p><td>0</td> <p></p><td>30</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>8</td> <p></p><td>West Indies</td> <p></p><td>2</td> <p></p><td>0</td> <p></p><td>2</td> <p></p><td>0</td> <p></p><td>0</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td>9</td> <p></p><td>Bangladesh</td> <p></p><td>2</td> <p></p><td>0</td> <p></p><td>2</td> <p></p><td>0</td> <p></p><td>0</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table> <p></p><strong>How points are awarded?</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>No. of Matches in a series</strong> 2: Win/Tie/Draw 60/30/20 <p></p> <p></p><strong>No. of Matches in a series</strong> 3: Win/Tie/Draw 40/20/13 <p></p> <p></p><strong>No. of Matches in a series</strong> 4: Win/Tie/Draw 30/15/10 <p></p> <p></p><strong>No. of Matches in a series</strong> 5: Win/Tie/Draw 24/12/8