New Delhi: The T20 World Cup 2022 action started with Namibia pulling over an upset over the current Asian Champions. Then in the second match, Netherlands clinched a three-wicket victory against UAE in a low-scoring thriller. The Group B Qualifiers are ready to kickstart their campaign too. However, the warm-up match between India and Australia got more eyes on them as the Men in Blue looked to test their skills against the defending champions.

Team India would be competing against Australia in their first official T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game and a second warm-up match against the runner-ups New Zealand on Wednesday. Then the much-awaited clash with their arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23rd.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, all 16 skippers were part of a press conference in Melbourne. They all assemble in a room. Rohit Sharma was asked about the Press Conference and the arrangements, and he replied by saying “Yaa it’s pretty cool actually, just a Game of Thrones kind of feel.”

ICC noticed that and posted an edit of Rohit’s clip and the presser but with the ‘Game of Thrones music and caption. The caption stated “W i n t e r #T20WorldCup is coming #cricket #cricketreels #got.”

Rohit Sharma is one of the four players to have played in the first T20 World Cup and is part of the latest edition of the huge tournament. While talking about the significance of the T20 World Cup he said “We play a big part in that. All of us are ambassadors in their own way. It’s important for us to lead by example, especially the kids. We want our next generation to play the sport. We all encourage them to come forward and take up the sport. That’s what we want. We want to make it as global as we can”