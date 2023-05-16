ICCV vs DST Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 42, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 42

Best players list of ICCV vs DST, Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Team Player List, Donaustadt Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Indian CC Vienna vs Donaustadt (ICCV vs DST) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 42: Best players list of ICCV vs DST, Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Team Player List, Donaustadt Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Indian CC Vienna vs Donaustadt (ICCV vs DST), Match 42 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: ICCV vs DST, Match 42

Date: 16th May 2023

Toss: 2:30 PM

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria

Indian CC Vienna vs Donaustadt (ICCV vs DST), Match 42, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of that pacer may also get some swing on this pitch. The temperature will be around 14 degrees.

Indian CC Vienna vs Donaustadt (ICCV vs DST), Match 42, Playing 11s

ICCV: Ranjit Singh-I, Ahmad Ghani, Mehar Cheema(WK)(C), Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Luthra, Kunal Joshi, Inzirgul Ahmadzai, Wasif Saluja, Rajkaran Singh, Saurav Sharma, Daud Zadran

Donaustadt: Iqbal Hossain(wk), Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal(c), Sabawoon Davizi, Aman Ahmadzai, Muhammad Sadiq, Noor Ahmadzai, Karim Sadiq, Sahel Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Osman Khan

Indian CC Vienna vs Donaustadt (ICCV vs DST) Head To Head

Not available.

Indian CC Vienna vs Donaustadt (ICCV vs DST), Match 42, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Batters: A Ahmadzai, R Shigiwal, R Singh-I, A Chhabra

Wicketkeepers: I Hossain, M Cheema

All-rounders: K Joshi, N Ahmadzai

Bowlers: S Zadran, W Saluja, I Deedar

Who Will Win Indian CC Vienna vs Donaustadt (ICCV vs DST) Match 42?

Donaustadt.