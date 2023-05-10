ICCV vs GCA Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 12, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 12

ICCV vs GCA Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 12, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 12

Indian CC Vienna vs Graz Cricket Academy (ICCV vs GCA) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 12: Graz cricket Academy will lock horns against Indian CC Vienna in their first game of the Fancode ECS Austria T10.

Indian CC Vienna vs Graz Cricket Academy (ICCV vs GCA), Match 12, Match 12 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: ICCV vs GCA, Match 12

Date: 10th May 2023

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria

Indian CC Vienna Graz Cricket Academy (ICCV vs GCA), Match 12, Match 12, Milan Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of that pacer may also get some swing on this pitch. The temperature will be around 14 degrees.

Indian CC Vienna Graz Cricket Academy (ICCV vs GCA), Match 12, Match 12, Playing 11s

Indian Vienna Possible Playing 11: Mehar Cheema(WK), Ranjit Singh-I, Aman Chhabra, Palani Vel, Harmeet Singh, Kunal Joshi(C), Gill Shamsher, Dil Randhawa, Daud Zadran, Ahmad Ghani, Wasif Saluja Graz Cricket Academy Possible Playing 11: Hamid Hamidi(WK), Mansoor Safi(WK), Habib Ahmadzai-I, Yogesh Belage, Ashtiaq Shah, Bhargav Pandya, Bharath Gowda, Maiwand Momand, Kushal Madane, Abidullah Kotwal, Shehzad Afzal Indian CC Vienna vs Graz Cricket Academy (ICCV vs GCA) Head To Head

Not available.

Match 12 Points Table

# TEAM PLAYED WON LOST NO RESULT NET RUN RATE POINTS 1 Cricketer CC 3 3 0 0 +2.387 6 2 Vienna CC 2 1 1 0 +0.326 2 3 Australia Daredevils 3 1 2 0 +0.173 2 4 Austrian Cricket Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 5 Donaustadt 0 0 0 0 0 6 Indian CC Vienna 0 0 0 0 0 7 Pak Riders 0 0 0 0 0 8 Vienna Danube 0 0 0 0 0 9 Vienna Eagles 0 0 0 0 0 10 Graz Cricket Academy 0 0 0 0 0 11 SNASY 2 0 2 0 -4.370 0 Indian CC Vienna Graz Cricket Academy (ICCV vs GCA), Match 12, Match 12, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Wicketkeeper : Mehar Cheema, Hamid Hamidi

Batsmen : Aman Chhabra, Ranjit Singh-I, Habib Ahmadzai-I

All-rounders : Kunal Joshi, Bharath Gowda, Bhargav Pandya

Bowlers : Daud Zadran, Kushal Madane, Abidullah Kotwal

Who Will Win Indian CC Vienna Graz Cricket Academy (ICCV vs GCA) Match 12?

Indian CC Vienna is expected to win the match.