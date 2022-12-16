Iceland Cricket Reveals Hard-Hitting Reality About R Ashwin

New Delhi: India all-rounder R Ashwin has to be one of the most underrated cricketers in Test cricket in India. Ashwin’s performances rarely get the limelight despite the offie delivering for the team in the most adverse situations. Ashwin has scored 2931 runs for India, including five centuries, at an average of 26.88, which is remarkable considering that he usually bats at no 8 for India. He has also taken 442 wickets at an average of just 24.13.

Despite not being considered a match-winner like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Jasprit Bumrah, the spinner’s contribution to many team India wins cannot be ignored.

The official Twitter account of Iceland cricket acknowledged Ashwin’s contribution and posted an eye-popping tweet about the cricketer’s staggering stats.

“When people compile lists of the greatest Test all-rounders, Ravi Ashwin’s name is rarely present. But he has nearly 3,000 runs at almost the same average as Hadlee, with five centuries. Not to mention nearly 450 wickets at a lower average than Warne,” wrote Iceland Cricket.

Meanwhile, Ashwin scored a brilliant 58 in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh. At 293-7, India looked like getting out for a below-par score but Ashwin, along with Kuldeep Yadav, who scored 40, stitched a 92 run stand to help India post a score of 404 in the first inning.