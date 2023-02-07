Iceland Cricket Trolls Australia's Pacer Scott Boland Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Iceland Cricket is known for passing trolls on other cricket teams. They have shown equal excitement about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the rest of the world. They have already passed quite a few trolls on the series and now they have turned their attention to Scott Boland.
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma's Team India and Pat Cummins-led Australia are set to compete against each other in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-match test series is set to start at VCA Stadium in Nagpur from 9th February. The clash between two red-ball giants is currently the biggest topic in the cricketing world. Australia are attempting to beat India in test series on Indian soil for the first time since 2004. On the other hand, it is must win series for Rohit Sharma and company as they would secure their spot in the finals of the World Test Championship for a second consecutive time. Iceland Cricket is known for passing trolls on other cricket teams. They have shown equal excitement about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the rest of the world. They have already passed quite a few trolls on the series and now they have turned their attention to Scott Boland. They took to Twitter and wrote, "One thing is almost certain, Scott Boland won't finish the BGT with a Test bowling average as low as 12."
Scott Bolland is set to compete in his first test match outside Australia as he is the most likely replacement for the injured Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. He has 28 test scalps in front of his name in just 6 matches with an astonishing 12.2 bowling average. However, his real test would be against the Indian team as he would play his first test in the subcontinent conditions.
One thing is almost certain, Scott Boland won't finish the BGT with a Test bowling average as low as 12.Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 7, 2023
