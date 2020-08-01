The Iceland T10 League was slated to start from August 1, but unfortunately, it has been canceled by the government last-minute over fears of a second wave of coronavirus. This is also the second setback for the European T10 League after one of the teams competing in the Cyprus leg of the tournament was suspended after corruption concerns.

The official Twitter handle of European Cricket confirmed this piece of news. The post read, Very sadly for @icelandcricket and the @EuropeanCricket Series Iceland event. The weekends matches have just been cancelled due to the Icelandic government request to postpone sports in fear of a second wave of Corona virus. We endeavour to reschedule for later in the summer.

Very sadly for @icelandcricket and the @EuropeanCricket Series Iceland event. The weekends matches have just been cancelled due to the Icelandic government request to postpone sports in fear of a second wave of Corona virus. We endeavour to reschedule for later in the summer. European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) July 31, 2020

The cancellation took place after the Iceland government requested a postponement of sporting events in fear of the second wave of coronavirus cases in the country.

Compared to other nations, Iceland has done a commendable job to stop the spread of the virus but numbers have once again started to increase and that is the concern of the government.

As of Friday, the number of people allowed to gather is reduced to 100, from 500, the Health Ministry said. Masks will have to be worn in public whenever the 2-meter (6-feet) social distancing rule cannot be enforced.