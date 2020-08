ICV vs SAL Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 3 of ECS T10 – Vienna Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground, August 17, 4:30 PM IST Monday

ICV vs SAL Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's Match 3 of ECS T10 - Vienna Match at Seebarn C

ICV vs SAL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Indian CC Vienna vs Salzburg CC Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ICV vs SAL, 3rd Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground: The third match today will be played between Indian CC Vienna and Salzburg CC as non-stop T10 cricketing action continues in Europe with Vienna the latest to host a five-day cricket series.

Here’s today’s schedule

#Vienna Afghan CC vs Indian CC Vienna, 12:30 PM

#Austria CC Wien vs Vienna Pakistan CC, 2:30 PM

#Indian CC Vienna vs Salzburg CC, 4:30 PM

#Austria CC Wien vs Vienna Afghan CC, 6:30 PM

#Pakistan CC vs Salzburg CC, 8:30 PM

Five teams will feature in 24 matches from August 17 to August 21.

TOSS – The ECS T10 – Vienna toss for the third match between Indian CC Vienna and Salzburg CC will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

ICV vs SAL My Dream11 Team

Z Khan (captain), K Joshi (vice-captain), M Cheema, R Javeed, T Sain, S Dhir, M Syed, K Jha, G Naveed, A Ghani, A Kumar

Indian CC Vienna vs Salzburg CC Full Squads

ICV: Sunny Bains, Sumit Dhir, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha

SAL: Zahid Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Atif Mehmood, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan

