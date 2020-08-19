ICV vs VIA  Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 15 of ECS T10 – Vienna at Seebarn Cricket Ground, August 19, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday

ICV vs VIA Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Indian CC Vienna vs Vienna Afghan CC Prediction ECS T10 Vienna – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ACW vs ICV, 13th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground:

The two teams that kickstarted the tournament on Monday meet again in the fifth and final match of the day. In the series opener, Afghan CC batted first and posted 128/6. They then proceeded to defend the total by keeping Indian CC to 123/6 to win by five runs.

Five matches were played on Tuesday with Vienna Afghan taking the top spot in the standings with six points from four matches followed by Salzburg at second and Pakistan CC at the third spot.

ICV vs VIA My Dream11 Team

Kumud Jha (captain), Zabi Ibrahim (vice-captain), Khybar Malyar, Sadiq Mohamad, Aman Ahmadzai, Qadargul Utmanzai, Daud Zadran, Zain Mohammad, Gursewak Sandhu, Kunal Joshi, Ahmad Ghani

Indian CC Vienna vs Vienna Afghan CC Full Squads

Indian CC Vienna: Sunny Bains, Sumit Dhir, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha

Vienna Afghan CC: Mohib Shenwari, Aziz Khaksar, Baseer Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran

