'I'd Never Encountered Anyone Like Him': Sachin Tendulkar Praises Pakistan Pacer

New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has played cricket at the highest level for 24 years, from 1989 to 2013. He has scored 34357 runs in 664 international matches in total. During his playing days, he faced a number of legendary bowlers from around the world.

Sachin, who is the leading run getter and century maker in both ODI and Test formats of the game, enjoyed a very healthy rivalry with all these greats during his playing days, and he has now reserved big praise for former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram, who was his long-time rival on the field.

Sachin and Akram faced each other multiple times during the 1990s and were fierce rivals of each other on the field. The 49-year-old Tendulkar lauded Akram’s skill with the ball and said that a bowler like him lifts your game.

“Cricket is a team sport, but everything goes back to the rivalry of batter and bowler, and in Wasim Akram every batter had a wonderful rival – when you play against someone of that calibre, it lifts your game as well, and the experience stays with you forever. Wasim was a master. He made the ball talk,” Tendulkar wrote in Akram’s book.

“His run-up was so natural. Unlike most fast bowlers, he didn’t need to measure his steps; he could just start from anywhere and still be as effective. He ran through the crease so quickly you hardly had time to set yourself up. When I first faced him, I’d never encountered anyone like Wasim. Every game we played against each other I remember. and every time we meet now it is in warm friendship,” Sachin added.