New Delhi: While Team India is still deciding on a suitable replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah. According to reports Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur would be flying to Australia to join Team India and one of them would take Bumrah’s spot in the main squad. The decision would most probably be announced on October 14th.

Team India’s 14 players squad alongside the coaching staff headed by the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid is already in Australia to keep their preparation on-mark for the T20 World Cup down under. The Men in Blue won the first match against Western Australia ahead of their warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand.

Then they will clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan, which would take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23rd. This will be the third meeting between these sides after their clash at T20 World Cup 2021 opener. Both teams won one match against each other during the latest Asia Cup.

The former Pakistan star player Wasim Akram expressed his view on the Indian bowling line-up and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the big tournament. He said “India have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he is good with the new ball, but with that pace, if the ball is not swinging, he will probably struggle there. But he is a very good bowler no doubt, swings both ways, has the yorker but you need pace in Australia. It’s in Australia. The Australians will probably play well, they have a good bowling attack, they know those pitches.”

Akram further talked about how Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad can once again pull off a big victory against India on the biggest stage of all. He did acknowledge the issue with their middle order’s inconsistency and failure but believed that if their bowling performs well, they can make up for it.

“India have a good batting line-up. But they still haven’t named Bumrah’s replacement. Pakistan, their middle-order is struggling. If the middle-order clicks, Pakistan have a very good bowling attack and one of the best opening pairs. So if they can control the middle-order, they have a chance,” Akram said.