IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • If Gujarat Titans want to qualify for the final, they need to stop THIS things against RR in IPL clash

If Gujarat Titans want to qualify for the final, they need to stop THIS things against RR in IPL clash

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans need to stop THIS thing to qualify for IPL 2026 finals ahead of RR clash. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 29, 2026, 01:40 PM IST

Published On May 29, 2026, 01:40 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 29, 2026, 01:40 PM IST

Biggest threat for Gujarat Titans ahead of RR clash in IPL 2026

Biggest threat for Gujarat Titans ahead of RR clash in IPL 2026 qualifier 2

The qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, Punjab. This match is going to be important for both teams as it will help them to reach the finals of the tournament.

Sooryavanshi’s explosive form becomes major threat for Gujarat Titans

Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals are looking for a title triumph as they have won only one title, back in 2008, when the Indian Premier League (IPL) began. Meanwhile, their opponents, Gujarat Titans, will also look for their second IPL trophy. There’s one more. Gujarat Titans will try to beat Royals and reach the finals. The reason would be redemption. Titans suffered a humiliating defeat against RCB in qualifier 1.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

However, defeating Rajasthan Royals wouldn’t be easy for Gujarat Titans as they will face a destructive wall, which is known for their incredible batting performance and attacking approach. Yes, you guessed it right, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who showcased a brilliant batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the recent match of Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi stood like a warrior at the crease and played a match-winning knock for Rajasthan Royals. Sooryavanshi scored 97 runs off 29 balls. With this impressive innings, Sooryavanshi also broke Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes in an IPL season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s impressive record against Gujarat Titans in IPL

Speaking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stats against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sooryavanshi played 3 matches against GT, where he scored 168 runs off 72 balls, including one century, which came in the first clash. Vaibhav batted at a strike rate of 233.3.

Meanwhile, this highly intense clash will be played at the Mullanpur Stadium. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also has great stats as well as the star batter has played two matches their, one was against Punjab Kings, where he scored 43 runs off 16 balls at a strike rate of 268.75. The second match was played against SRH, where he played a match-winning innings by scoring 97 runs off 29 balls at a strike rate of 311.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Former Indian cricketer calls Abhishek Sharma a FAILURE for poor form in IPL playoffs, his name is…

Former Indian cricketer calls Abhishek Sharma a FAILURE for poor form in IPL playoffs, his name is…
BIG decision by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027 as Hardik Pandya set to lose captaincy?

BIG decision by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027 as Hardik Pandya set to lose captaincy?
Despite being eliminated from the tournament, THIS SRH star opens up on Indian selection, his name is…

Despite being eliminated from the tournament, THIS SRH star opens up on Indian selection, his name is…
How much money does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get in IPL auction? Former Indian star reveals

How much money does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get in IPL auction? Former Indian star reveals

Latest News

Biggest threat for Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans ahead of RR clash

Team India women defeat England women by 38 runs in Women's T20 World Cup

Former Indian star calls Abhishek Sharma a failure for...

Mumbai Indians likely to remove Hardik Pandya as captain ahead of IPL 2027

Big worry for team India women ahead of T20 World Cup as Harmanpreet Kaur...

Despite losing against RR, THIS SRH star opens up on team India selection

Editor's Pick

If Gujarat Titans want to qualify for the final, they need to stop THIS things against RR in IPL clash

If Gujarat Titans want to qualify for the final, they need to stop THIS things against RR in IPL clash
‘Boss baby breaks world bosses record’: Sachin, Yuvraj, Jayasuriya stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking IPL innings

‘Boss baby breaks world bosses record’: Sachin, Yuvraj, Jayasuriya stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking IPL innings
Pat Cummins reacts to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s brutal knock after SRH’s IPL 2026 exit, says…

Pat Cummins reacts to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s brutal knock after SRH’s IPL 2026 exit, says…
‘Just leave him…’: Riyan Parag Opens Up On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Fearless Batting

‘Just leave him…’: Riyan Parag Opens Up On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Fearless Batting
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive 97 And Jofra Archer’s fiery spell power RR past SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive 97 And Jofra Archer’s fiery spell power RR past SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks silence on MISSING century after explosive 97 vs SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks silence on MISSING century after explosive 97 vs SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator