If Gujarat Titans want to qualify for the final, they need to stop THIS things against RR in IPL clash

The qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, Punjab. This match is going to be important for both teams as it will help them to reach the finals of the tournament.

Sooryavanshi’s explosive form becomes major threat for Gujarat Titans

Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals are looking for a title triumph as they have won only one title, back in 2008, when the Indian Premier League (IPL) began. Meanwhile, their opponents, Gujarat Titans, will also look for their second IPL trophy. There’s one more. Gujarat Titans will try to beat Royals and reach the finals. The reason would be redemption. Titans suffered a humiliating defeat against RCB in qualifier 1.

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However, defeating Rajasthan Royals wouldn’t be easy for Gujarat Titans as they will face a destructive wall, which is known for their incredible batting performance and attacking approach. Yes, you guessed it right, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who showcased a brilliant batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the recent match of Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi stood like a warrior at the crease and played a match-winning knock for Rajasthan Royals. Sooryavanshi scored 97 runs off 29 balls. With this impressive innings, Sooryavanshi also broke Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes in an IPL season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s impressive record against Gujarat Titans in IPL

Speaking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stats against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sooryavanshi played 3 matches against GT, where he scored 168 runs off 72 balls, including one century, which came in the first clash. Vaibhav batted at a strike rate of 233.3.

Meanwhile, this highly intense clash will be played at the Mullanpur Stadium. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also has great stats as well as the star batter has played two matches their, one was against Punjab Kings, where he scored 43 runs off 16 balls at a strike rate of 268.75. The second match was played against SRH, where he played a match-winning innings by scoring 97 runs off 29 balls at a strike rate of 311.