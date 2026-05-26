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  • If Gujarat Titans want to qualify for the IPL 2026 final, they need to stop THESE five RCB stars, they are…

If Gujarat Titans want to qualify for the IPL 2026 final, they need to stop THESE five RCB stars, they are…

Here are top five Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars, who could be a danger to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 qualifier 1.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 26, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

Published On May 26, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 26, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

Top five RCB stars who could be a danger to GT in IPL 2026

Top five RCB players who could be a danger to GT in IPL 2026 qualifier 1

The much awaited match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played today. Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT). This highly-intense match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

This match is important for both teams as it will decide how close they are to the title of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Both teams showcased a brilliant performance in the tournament as both teams ran with the same stats in the league.

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However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have set their eye as they want to retain their title in this year’s edition as well. Now, it’s time to see the RCB players who could play a disaster for Gujarat Titans and ruin their chances in qualifier 1 of the tournament.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on wrist injury during Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2026, says…

Top five players who could be a danger to GT

The first player could be the star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter, who is known for his impressive batting performance and iconic knocks. Yes, you guessed it right, Virat Kohli is the first player on the list who could be trouble for Gujarat Titans in the evening match. Virat Kohli has showcased a brilliant batting performance throughout the season and played a big role in the RCB’s success rate in this year’s edition.

The next star could be a star RCB player and one of the finest pacers of all time, who is known for his impressive bowling performance and wicket-taking ability. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who helped RCB to take early wickets in the powerplay and also in the death overs. Bhuvi played a key role for RCB this season. His brilliant bowling and unique variations could create problems for Gujarat Titans’ top three, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler.

The third player is the star finisher from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad, Tim David. This monster could have a bigger impact on the match through his run-scoring ability. David played some incredible innings for RCB this year. If we discuss his stats for the season, Tim David scored 277 runs in the season so far, at a strike rate of 197.

The next stars are captain Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal. These players could create pressure on Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack with their incredible batting performance and attacking approach. Their high hitting ability and awareness in the match could cause some barriers for Gujarat Titans in qualifier 1.

Also Read: IPL 2026, RCB vs GT Match Preview: What’s the perfect playing XI for both teams and who will qualifying for the finals?

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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