If I Call Him, 99% He Will Not Pick Up...: Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Bond With MS Dhoni - WATCH
Kohli has played 106 Tests, 271 ODIs and 115 T20Is for India in a career spanning 15 years scoring over 25000 international runs.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two greatest batters of all time. Both the ex-Indian skippers share an incredible bond on and off the field. While speaking on the RCB Podcast Season 2, the first of the 10 episodes, Kohli shared some incredible insights into the working points of his kinship with Dhoni.
"I have experienced a different kind of phase in my career currently. It's been a while since I felt (this) free in the sense how I felt all these years of playing at any level of cricket," said Virat Kohli on RCB Season 2 Podcast. Kohli has played 106 Tests, 271 ODIs and 115 T20Is for India in a career spanning 15 years scoring over 25000 international runs. But the former India captain went through a tough phase since the 2019 World Cup. Kohli said Dhoni was the only one who 'reached out' to him during those tough times. "What is interesting is that throughout this phase apart from Anushka, who has been the biggest source of strength for me because she has been with me throughout this whole time and she has seen me very closely as how have I felt, things that I have gone through, the kind of things that have happened the only person who, apart from my childhood coach and family genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni. "He reached out to me and you can rarely get in touch with him. If I call him on any random day, 99 percent he will not pick up (the phone), because he just does not look at the phone. So, for him to reach out to me twice it has happened now and one of the things that he'd mentioned in the message while reaching out to me was that: 'when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual people forget to ask how are you doing?'
