If I Go Down, I Will Go Down On My Terms: Hardik Pandya's Swashbuckling Interview On His Leadership
Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya Interviw, Hardik Pandya News, Hardik Pandya Updates, Hardik Pandya IND vs NZ, Hardik Pandya Score, Hardik Pandya Age, Hardik Pandya T20I Stats, India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
New Delhi: India skipper Hardik Pandya, who played a vital role in India's win against New Zealand in the third T20I, on Wednesday highlighted his captaincy philosophy, saying that he looks to keep things simple and backs his gut. After playing a valuable knock (30 off 17), Hardik also produced a magical performance with the ball, becoming India's most successful bowler on the day with his superb figures of 4-16 as India hammered New Zealand by 168 runs in the third T20I. "To be honest, I always play the game like this (On doing things out of the box). I try to read what is required, not have preconceived ideas. In my captaincy, I look to keep it simple and back my gut. I have a simple rule - if I go down, I will go down on my terms," Pandya said in the post-match presentation. The 29-year-old, who got the Player of the Series Award, credited the support staff for the success. "I don't mind winning (man of the series award), but there were so many performances here that were exceptional. This Man of the Series and trophy goes out to the whole support staff, I'm happy for all of them," he said. Asked about the decision to bat first, the skipper recalled the IPL 2022 final when he was leading the Gujarat Titans and said that he wanted to make the decider match a normal one. "We've spoken about taking challenges. When we played the IPL final, we felt the second innings was more spicy but on this surface today I wanted to make it a normal game because it was a decider. Hence, we batted first. Hopefully, we can continue performing like this," said Hardik.
Also Read
- If I Go Down, I Will Go Down On My Terms: Hardik Pandya's Swashbuckling Interview On His Leadership
- SKY And Gill Most Destructive Batters: Pakistan Fans Go Bonkers After Shubman Gill's 54-Ball Ton
- Shubman Gill's Blazing 54-Ball Ton In 3rd T20I Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
- Watch: Rahul Tripathi Does A Suryakumar Yadav, Leaves Fans Stunned With Remarkable Scoop Shot
- New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 3rd T20I, At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad
Also Read More News ›
- If I Go Down, I Will Go Down On My Terms: Hardik Pandya's Swashbuckling Interview On His Leadership
- SKY And Gill Most Destructive Batters: Pakistan Fans Go Bonkers After Shubman Gill's 54-Ball Ton
- Shubman Gill's Blazing 54-Ball Ton In 3rd T20I Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
- Watch: Rahul Tripathi Does A Suryakumar Yadav, Leaves Fans Stunned With Remarkable Scoop Shot
- New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 3rd T20I, At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
29 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
27 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 27 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS