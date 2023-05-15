If I Had Bowled, They Would Have Been All Out For 40: Virat Kohli After RCB Dismiss RR For 59 - WATCH
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in Match No. 60 of IPL 2023 on Sunday (May 14) in Jaipur. RCB bundled out Royals for just 59 runs in 10.3 overs. The 59-run total is the third lowest total in the IPL's history. Only two Royals batter's were able to score runs in double digits. For the hosts, West Indies power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer top-scored by making 35 runs. During his stay at the crease, he hammered 4 sixes and one four. It was due to his innings only that RR managed to go past 49-run mark, which is the lowest total in IPL history.
During the 2017 IPL season, KKR bowled out RCB for just 49 runs. Royals were lucky enough to somehow save themselves from that embarrassment. But according to team's former captain and star batter Virat Kohli, had he got an opportunity to bowl during RR's innings, the Men in Pink would have got all out on 40 runs.
Speaking in a video uploaded by RCB's official Twitter handle, in which RCB players spoke about the big morale-boosting win over Royals, Virat could be heard saying "If I had bowled, they would have been all out for 40."
Here's the video of Virat's confession.
RCB pip Royals in IPL 2023 points table
The match between RCB and RR that was played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was a must-win for both the teams to keep themselves alive in the race to qualify for the playoffs and by getting the better of Royals in a dominating fashion, RCB not just ended the losing run of two matches but also pipped the Sanju Samson-led side and jumped to the No. 5 position in IPL 2023 points table.
They have 12 points from 12 matches and a positive net run rate of +0.166. The loss dealt a major blow to RR's chances of making it to the last four as now they can only reach a maximum of 14 points and to progress, they have to remain dependent on the result of other teams as well.
