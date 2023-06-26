'If Jofra Archer And Mark Wood Were Fit, He'd Be Playing Clubbies' - Michael Clarke Slams Ollie Robinson For Loudmouth Behaviour

Michael Clarke slammed Ollie Robinson and said that Robinson would not have made it to the team if Mark Wood and Jofta Archer were fit.

New Delhi: Australia picked up a thrilling two-wicket win in the first Ashes Test to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. The match was one hell of a contest with England playing bold aggressive cricket but Pat Cummins' composed 44-run knock in the 4th inning made the difference as Australia snatched the win from the jaws of defeat.

England pacer Ollie Robinson made a few remarks during the Test match which didn't go well with the cricket experts. Robinson first had an altercation with Usman Khawaja and then justified his actions by saying that Australians under Ricky Ponting also did the same.

Robinson's loud mouth behaviour has been openly criticised by Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden and the latest to join the bandwagon is another Australian veteran Michael Clarke. The former Aussie captain said that Robinson hasn't achieved anything in cricket, with him just a few years old in the international arena.

"He needs to shoosh," said Clarke. "If England were fully fit you wouldn't even get a game, Ollie. If Jofra Archer was playing, or if Mark Wood had been playing and was fully fit, old mate I don't know what town he plays for he'd be back playing clubbies," Clake said while speaking on The Big Sports Breakfast podcast.

"I actually don't know what he's doing. If James Anderson is saying all this, he's got street cred," continued Clarke. "He's played 180 Test matches, he's got a lot of wickets. This dude has been around for five minutes. He needs to concentrate on taking wickets .. Ollie, just keep taking five-fors and then you can say what you like."

Stuart Broad Comes In Support Of Ollie Robinson Amidst backlash, Robinson got support from Stuart Broad who said that the pacer did not mean to insult Ricky Ponting but took his name as Ponting was the most famous Aussie captain.