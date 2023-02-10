If Rohit Stays, He Won’t Allow Any Bowler To Settle: Ravi Shastri Marks Rohit Sharma's Form Crucial For Team India's Victory

Team India ended day 1 of the 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a high note at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. They first bowled out Pat Cummins' Australia on 177 runs as Ravindra Jadeja struck them with a fifer and then managed to put 77 runs on the scoreboard with the help of Rohit Sharma's unbeaten half-century and at the loss of KL Rahul's wicket at the end of day 1.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri suggested that Rohit Sharma's performance with the bat could determine the outcome of the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Day 1 of the first Test against Australia, the Indian captain remained unbeaten with a score of 56.

Ravi Shastri even compared Rohit Sharma's batting with the dynamic Indian opener Virender Sehwag and said "If Rohit stays there, he gets it quickly. He won't allow any bowler to settle. Runs will come much like Viru at his best."

"When Virender Sehwag was in form, he made the job for the middle order a lot easier by really taking it to the opposition early on. His role will be that," Shastri added.

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma began his Test career as a middle-order batter just like the former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. However, both of them were more successful when they were moved up the order to open India's batting. Rohit's numbers in red-ball cricket changed significantly when he started opening for India in Test cricket too.