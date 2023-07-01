"If Someone Says Things About My Mother..": Yashasvi Jaiswal Recalls When Ajinkya Rahane Sent Him Off The Field

Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal finally opened up about the controversy during the first session of 2022 Duleep Trophy.

New Delhi: The fifth day of the 2022 Duleep Trophy final between West and South Zone saw controversy during the first session when West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane sent youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal away from the field due to disciplinary issues. Jaiswal was warned by the umpires not to sledge Ravi Teja. As both batters got into verbal abuse in between overs.

During the match, Jaiswal and Ravi Teja engaged in a heated argument, after which Rahane quickly ran to calm the situation. He took the youngster with him and tried to calm him down, but Jaiswal continued to sledge. Later on he was sent off the field by the captain.

Jaiswal Opened Up About The Incident Jaiswal finally opened up about the incident and claimed that there was nothing big that he said, but these things happen on the field. He further admitted that he is aggressive mentally and won't listen if someone says anything about his sister or mother.

"Aggression is important and I am aggressive mentally. Sometimes that comes out I guess. But I hadn't said anything big at the time but it's ok, things happen. What is the use of talking about it then, I don't want to say anything. I would rather keep it with me, and absorb it like a sponge. When I need to squeeze it, I will" told Yashasvi Jaiswal to Lallantop.