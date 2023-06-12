"If There Is Any Arguement Between Us...": Gautam Gambhir Gives Candid Answer About His Relationship With Virat Kohli

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir opened up about his relationship with Virat Kohli.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are among the two greatest Indian cricketers of all time. The duo started their cricket career with Delhi and then went on to play many matches for India at the highest level. They shared the dressing room with each other for many years and together won the 2011 ICC Men's ODI World Cup. But their relationship in the last few years has deteriorated, and things got heated up once again during the IPL 2023 match between RCB and the Lucknow Super Giants, which was played in Lucknow on May 1.

The former India opener opened up about his relationship with the former India captain. He said that their argument just stays on the field.

"My relationship with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are the same. If there is an argument between us, it stays only on the field, not off field. There's nothing personal. They want to win as much as I do," he said in an interview with News 18.

