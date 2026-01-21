‘If there’s a…’: Suryakumar Yadav’s statement after a big win over New Zealand in 1st T20I

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's surprising statement after a big win over New Zealand in 1st T20I match. Take a look and find out.

India won the first T20I against New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium by 48 runs. Expressing his happiness over the win, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav praised the batsmen.

Suryakumar Yadav’s statement after beating New Zealand

After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said, “I think it’s always beneficial when we put a lot of runs on the board. If there’s a little dew on the field, it’s a big positive for us. The way we batted, we managed to drag the match out despite being under pressure in the powerplay, and after that, all the batsmen played relentlessly.“

SKY’s surprising statement on his batting performance

Surya scored 32 runs in this match. Regarding his batting, the captain said, “When I came out to bat, I felt really good. It was the perfect time for me to bat. I’ve batted in similar conditions before. I batted really well in the nets. I’ve been practicing my shots well over the last two to three weeks.“

Regarding fielding, Surya said, “We’re constantly trying to improve in this area. Every time we take the field, we strive to improve. I’m very happy with the players’ efforts.“

Mitchell Santner praising his players for the great performance

On the other hand, after the crushing defeat, Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner said, “You have to win. It was a good match for us. India has a great record over the last two years. I was happy with the innings of GP (Glenn Phillips) and Chappy (Mark Chapman). We were pressured with our bowling. We have to be fully prepared from ball one against India.“

The New Zealand captain handed the final over of the Indian innings to Daryl Mitchell, who conceded 21 runs. The Kiwi captain said, “Having (Daryl) Mitchell bowl the final over was the right thing given the circumstances, as he attacked the spin. (Jacob) Duffy showed his class. I still prefer batting at number 8, as we have more players to come.“

TRENDING NOW

With IANS Inputs.