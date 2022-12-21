If You Do This Again, I will Send You Back Home: When India Player Made Sachin Upset On Australia Tour

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest cricketers to ever play the game. The India stalwart boasts of staggering cricket records, including 100 international centuries, most ODI and Test runs, among others, which has set a benchmark for aspiring cricketers. No cricketer has ever come close to Sachin Tendulkar’s record so far. India’s Virat Kohli is chasing Sachin Tendulkar but it will take some extraordinary efforts for him to leapfrog the Master Blaster.

Sachin’s reputation handed him an opportunity to lead India in the 1990s but he wasn’t very successful as India’s captain. Sachin now has shared an interesting story about a young team India player who got carried away during a practice match on Australia tour which made Tendulkar upset.

“I was the captain of the team and we are on a tour of Australia. One of the junior players — it was his first tour — he was carried away, he was playing around with the crowd, and where it was a single, he ended up giving away two runs. So, I calmly called him after the over, put my arm around him. No one else knew what I was telling him but he knew that he cannot afford to do that again. Because I said, ‘if you do this again, I will send you back home. You will not go back to hotel, you will be back in India’,” Tendulkar revealed in an event conducted by Infosys.

“Nothing is compromised when you play for India. This is a huge honour. There are millions of people aspiring to be in your spot. Don’t take it for granted,” the former India cricketer further said.

Tendulkar led India in 25 Tests, winning four and losing nine while 12 matches ended as draws.