If You Listen To Whatever Dhoni Says...: Ajinkya Rahane Reacts After His 29-ball 71 Against KKR in IPL 2023 Match

Ajinkya Rahane's continues his red-hot form in IPL 2023 and on Sunday during his team's seventh match, he scored an unbeaten 71 runs from just 29 balls.

New Delhi: Former Indian Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane is on fire in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The 34-year-old right-handed batter, who was dropped from the Indian team after a poor run of form last year, has been scoring runs at a great pace for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023. After his 19-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians in CSK's third match, Rahane scored an unbeaten 71 runs from just 29 balls against his former side, Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Eden Gardens Stadium on Sunday (April 23). The right-handed batter scored runs at a strike rate of 244.83 and, during his stay at the crease, smacked six fours and as many as five sixes.

It was due to his attacking knock and 85-run stand with Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) for the third wicket that CSK managed to post a record total of 235 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets. For his superb show with the bat on Sunday, Rahane bagged the Player of the Match award, and speaking during the post-match presentation, the 34-year-old cricketer, who still wants to play for India at the highest level, said that his mindset has been clear this season. He pointed out that he is enjoying his game and added that he has enjoyed all the knocks he has played, and also made a massive statement that his best is yet to come.

He also spoke about Dhoni and highlighted his importance to the CSK camp. "Just had a clear mindset. If the thing between your ears is right, your mind is right, then you'll be fine. I'm just trying to enjoy my game. The wicket was a bit sticky, but once you are in, you have a great chance. We had a great start, and after that, I wanted to play my shots and keep the momentum."