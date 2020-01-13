Former India opener Virender Sehwag has urged players not to indulge in malpractices such as doping and fixing in the sport. Sehwag, one of the country’s most decorated players, has called both the players and administrators to shoulder responsibility of keeping the game clean in every aspect.

While delivering the MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture at the annual BCCI awards in Mumbai on Sunday, Sehwag said the players should never ignore a corrupt approach.

“If you love this game, then you should not go on that path. If you go to that path, it means you don’t love this game, that means you are only playing for money,” Sehwag said.

“If you play well, money will follow. So, don’t go (that path). If somebody contacts you, please tell BCCI and the ICC, that is important. If you ignore, he will go to somebody else and that somebody else might do stupid things. Make sure, that you inform,” he added.

Last year, Bangladesh’s premier allrounder Shakib Al Hasan confessed that he had failed to report a corrupt approach by a suspected Indian bookie. Shakib was banned for two years of which one year was suspended.

Speaking about doping, Sehwag stressed on the need for greater awareness after a top-performing young player like Prithvi Shaw served an eight-month ban for failing a dope test.

“I can understand a lot of cricketers are doing fitness (regimens), having lot of shakes but I don’t think that you can have anything and build your muscles, which can help you to perform in batting or bowling,” he said.

“So please keep yourself available for anti-doping (tests). We have seen a couple of young cricketers banned by BCCI for having banned substances. It’s the BCCI’s responsibility also to ensure that awareness starts from the under-16 and under-19 levels,” he added.