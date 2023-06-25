If You Rush, You Might Lose Him: Ravi Shastri's Strict Warning To BCCI On Jasprit Bumrah's Selection For Ireland Tour

Ravi Shastri warns BCCI and the Indian management about rushing Jasprit Bumrah's selection and losing him for much more extended period

New Delhi: Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will most likely end his International Cricket hiatus and return to action with the tour of Ireland in late August, where they will play three T20I matches against the hosts. However, the former Indian head coach has given a warning to the Indian management about rushing Bumrah into action.

Bumrah is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) since April following his successful back surgery in New Zealand back in March. The premier pacer missed the T20 World Cup 2022, IPL 2023, and WTC Final 2023 due to this.

If his return to Ireland series goes as planned. He will undoubtedly be a part of the Indian team in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Bumrah's inclusion in the playing 11 will only strengthen the Indian bowling line-up. The series will be played in late August before Asia Cup 2023.

The series against Ireland will be crucial for Bumrah as he can use it to get back in touch before the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 which will be hosted completely by India later this year.

Ravi Shastri's Warning To Indian Management "He (Bumrah) is a very important cricketer. But if you rush him for the World Cup then you might lose him for four months later on, much like Shaheen Afridi. So there's a thin line and it needs to be thought about," Shastri told The Week.

Shastri also addressed the abundance of backup India have available to them presently that makes quality substitutions accessible for any senior players if necessary.