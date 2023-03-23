Advertisement
If You Try To Save Someone...: Ex-India Batter Slams Rohit, Dravid For SKY's Failure
Suryakumar Yadav has suffered third consecutive golden duck on Wednesday in the third ODI match
New Delhi: Team India has faced Australia in the three match ODI series. On Wednesday, the visitors inflicted a 21-run loss on India in the series decider in Chennai. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja bailed India out of a tricky spot once India's top-order collapse in the first ODI but India were bowled out on 117 in the second.
While world's best T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav has suffered third consecutive golden duck on Wednesday in the third ODI match of three-match series against Australia.
Surya was bowled by Ashton Agar in the 36th over of India's chase in the final ODI. While he was leg-before to Mitchell Starc in the first and second matches of the series.
Former India star Ajay Jadeja has come in support of Suryakumar, stating that it was a poor decision from the team management to sent the 32-year-old batter at number 7 in the final ODI.
"You played him, some people thought that he shouldn't play, but you did back him. But you also had a doubt, that's a fact. It was visible through your decision. You thought 'he isn't in form, so we can't send him at this moment because he is failing against swing'. When he came at the end, the game became even more difficult," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.
"When you're going through a good time, it doesn't matter if you make the batter wait. But if the form isn't good and you let the player wait for his batting, his mind would run in different directions. He is a human being!
"He's the same Suryakumar Yadav who scored 360 degrees across the ground. It isn't as if he doesn't know how to play. It's all about the mind. When someone like Virat Kohli faced so many months out of form, it means there's something in the mind that affects your game. If you're thinking too much, and you're making the player wait for his batting, the doubt only increases," Jadeja explained.
