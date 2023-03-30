Advertisement

IK vs GA Dream11 Team Prediction, Legends Cricket Trophy, Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Khiladi X Legends Cricket Trophy, At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad 7:30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team IK vs GA Dream11 Team Prediction LCT 2023: Best players list of IK vs GA, Indore Knights Dream11 Team Player List, Guwahati Avengers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Indore Knights vs Guwahati Avengers will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 30, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

 

Injury Update

No major injury update.

 

Pitch Report

The match will be played under cloudy weather so the pacers can get the upper hand.

 

IK vs GA My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Phil Mustard (vc) and Upul Tharanga

Batters: Amit Tomar, Parvinder Singh and Vishu Khatri, Deepak Sharma

All-Rounder: Dilshan Munaweera

Bowlers: Anureet Singh(c), Kapil Rana, Sunil and Varun Khanna

 

 

IK vs GA Probable XI

Indore Knights: Phil Mustard, Deepak Sharma, Parvinder Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Ashish Sharma, Sunil, Kapil Rana, Ishwar Pandey, Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, Jjitendra Giri and Dilshan Munaweera

Guwahati Avengers: Upul Tharanga, Rahul Yadav, Vishu Khatri, Amit Tomar, Chandrakant Ghadi, Varun Khanna, Anureet Singh, Tino Best, KS Rana, Shafiq Khan and Prashant Tagade

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

