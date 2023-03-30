IK vs GA Dream11 Team Prediction, Legends Cricket Trophy, Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Khiladi X Legends Cricket Trophy, At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad 7:30 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Indore Knights vs Guwahati Avengers will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: March 30, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad
Injury Update
No major injury update.
Pitch Report
The match will be played under cloudy weather so the pacers can get the upper hand.
IK vs GA My Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keepers: Phil Mustard (vc) and Upul Tharanga
Batters: Amit Tomar, Parvinder Singh and Vishu Khatri, Deepak Sharma
All-Rounder: Dilshan Munaweera
Bowlers: Anureet Singh(c), Kapil Rana, Sunil and Varun Khanna
IK vs GA Probable XI
Indore Knights: Phil Mustard, Deepak Sharma, Parvinder Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Ashish Sharma, Sunil, Kapil Rana, Ishwar Pandey, Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, Jjitendra Giri and Dilshan Munaweera
Guwahati Avengers: Upul Tharanga, Rahul Yadav, Vishu Khatri, Amit Tomar, Chandrakant Ghadi, Varun Khanna, Anureet Singh, Tino Best, KS Rana, Shafiq Khan and Prashant Tagade
