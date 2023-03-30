IK vs GA Dream11 Team Prediction, Legends Cricket Trophy, Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Khiladi X Legends Cricket Trophy, At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad 7:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Indore Knights vs Guwahati Avengers will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 30, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Injury Update

No major injury update.

Pitch Report

The match will be played under cloudy weather so the pacers can get the upper hand.

IK vs GA My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Phil Mustard (vc) and Upul Tharanga

Batters: Amit Tomar, Parvinder Singh and Vishu Khatri, Deepak Sharma

All-Rounder: Dilshan Munaweera

Bowlers: Anureet Singh(c), Kapil Rana, Sunil and Varun Khanna

IK vs GA Probable XI

Indore Knights: Phil Mustard, Deepak Sharma, Parvinder Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Ashish Sharma, Sunil, Kapil Rana, Ishwar Pandey, Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, Jjitendra Giri and Dilshan Munaweera

Guwahati Avengers: Upul Tharanga, Rahul Yadav, Vishu Khatri, Amit Tomar, Chandrakant Ghadi, Varun Khanna, Anureet Singh, Tino Best, KS Rana, Shafiq Khan and Prashant Tagade