‘I’ll do it my way’: Former India cricketer reveals Virat Kohli’s biggest strength after Australia ODI struggles

Virat Kohli has a reputation of delivering under pressure throughout his career, but, according to former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, it is not just his batting ability that makes him special. Nayar believes Kohli’s greatest strength is the unshakable belief he has in his own process, even when results are not going his way.

Recalling a conversation from India’s tour of Australia, Nayar explained how Kohli’s confidence during a difficult phase left a lasting impression on him and showed why the former India captain continues to stand apart from most players.

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Nayar opens up on Kohli’s unwavering self-belief

Speaking to JioStar, Nayar said he has known Kohli for many years but only recently realised just how powerful the batter’s mindset is.

“I’ve known Virat for a really long time, but one thing I realised in the recent past is that the reason Virat Kohli is Virat Kohli is because of the belief systems he has. No matter what happens, that belief never changes,” Nayar told JioStar.

Nayar said the incident took place after Kohli had a difficult ODI series in Australia, where he was dismissed for two ducks. Having recently left the Indian team setup, he contacted Kohli to check how he was handling the lean patch.

Kohli turned down Nayar’s technical advice

Nayar revealed that he first asked Kohli whether everything was fine before offering to share a technical observation. However, the star batter politely declined and decided to back his own method.

“When Virat was struggling in Australia and had those two ducks in the ODI series, I’d just come out of the Indian team, so we were still in touch. I asked him if everything was okay and whether there was anything he wanted to talk about. He simply said, ‘No, all good. It’s part of the game.'”

“I then said, ‘I have an observation. Do you want to hear it?’ He smiled and replied, ‘No, I’ll do it my way.’ I laughed. After the next game, I got the answer, ‘I did it my way’,” Nayar revealed.

According to Nayar, Kohli’s response reflected the confidence that has defined his career for more than a decade.

Why Nayar admires Virat and Rohit

For Nayar, that conversation perfectly explained why the world’s best players continue to succeed even during difficult periods. He believes champions trust their experience instead of doubting themselves when things are not going according to plan.

“For me, that is the hallmark of Virat Kohli. The great players know how to do it when the going gets tough. We can analyse, imagine and envision, but they’ve done it repeatedly at the highest level. That’s why my respect for players like Virat and Rohit is so much,” he stated.

Belief remains Kohli’s biggest strength

Nayar’s story offers a glimpse into the mindset that has helped Kohli remain one of modern cricket’s greatest batters. Even during one of the toughest phases of his career, the former India captain stayed committed to his own process instead of searching for quick fixes.

That unwavering conviction is what separates the good from the great, says Nayar, and continues to define the remarkable career of Virat Kohli.