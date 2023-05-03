I'll Make Sure Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Meet And Hug Each Other- Harbhajan Singh On Kohli-Gambhir Dispute

Harbhajan Singh said that he will try to ensure that Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh hug each other when they meet again.

New Delhi: The LSG vs RCB clash on May 1 at Ekana Stadium Lucknow was full of thrills and spills. The match witnessed a lot of verbal spats between Virat Kohli and Naveen-Ul-Haq, while Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir also got involved in a brawl after the match.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have a bitter history of clashes. Both batters clashed in the 2013 IPL when Gautam led Kolkata Knight Riders and Virat was Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper.

Many veteran cricketers took to social media to present their views on this fight and shared their will to mediate between the two to get things sorted immediately.

Former Indian spinner and currently a member of parliament, Harbhajan Singh, also shared his views on this incident through his official Youtube channel. Harbhajan said that he witnessed similar situations in 2008 when he was involved in a slapping incident with former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth f which he is extremenly regretful.

"The whole mood around the game was spoiled because of this brawl. I'm a player who's lived through something similar. In 2008, a similar incident had happened between Sreesanth and me. 15 years later, I'm still embarrassed because of it. Back then I'd think, 'Whatever happened,. it's alright. Whatever I've done is okay.' But I was wrong. What I did was wrong." the stalwart said in a Youtube video.

Will Ensure Kohli And Gambhir Hug Each Other: Harbhajan Singh Harbhajan also said that he is ready to mediate to resolve the tensions between Virat and Gautam and also expressed his wish to see both of them hugging each other.