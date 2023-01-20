ILT20: ABD vs VIP Dream11 Team Prediction, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 9, At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Breaking News

    My Dream11 Team Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Dream11 Team Prediction ABD vs VIP 2023: Best players list of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Vipers Dream11 Team Player List, ILT20 Dream11 Guru Tips.   TOSS: The match toss between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers will take place at 07:00 PM IST Start Time: 20 January, 07:30 PM IST Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi   ABD vs VIP My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings Batsmen: Colin Ingram, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Brandon King All-rounder: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler: Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Gus Atkinson   ABD vs VIP Probable XI   Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD): Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis (wk), Colin Ingram, Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Rao, and Matiullah Khan   Desert Vipers (VIP): Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed, and Gus Atkinson   Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

