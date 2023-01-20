ILT20: ABD vs VIP Dream11 Team Prediction, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 9, At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Best players list of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Vipers Dream11 Team Player List, ILT20 Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Dream11 Team Prediction ABD vs VIP 2023: Best players list of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Vipers Dream11 Team Player List, ILT20 Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers will take place at 07:00 PM IST Start Time: 20 January, 07:30 PM IST Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi ABD vs VIP My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings Batsmen: Colin Ingram, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Brandon King All-rounder: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler: Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Gus Atkinson ABD vs VIP Probable XI Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD): Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis (wk), Colin Ingram, Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Rao, and Matiullah Khan Desert Vipers (VIP): Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed, and Gus Atkinson Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
