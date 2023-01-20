ILT20: 'Akif Raja's Performance Against Gulf Giants Was A Big Positive For Us,' Says Dubai Capitals' Chirag Suri

Dubai: The Dubai Capitals will be looking to bounce back into form when they take on Sharjah Warriors in the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday after going down by 101 runs against Gulf Giants in their last encounter. Following their game against the Warriors, the Capitals will get ready to go up against the MI Emirates on the very next day at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Reflecting on their loss against the Giants on Thursday, Dubai Capitals' batter Chirag Suri said, "The ball kept a little lower than what we expected and batting got a little harder in the second innings. But there are still a lot of games left and we have to put things right in the next game." When asked about speedster Akif Raja's bowling performance of 2/23 against the Giants, Suri said, "The big plus for us during our game against Gulf Giants was the way Akif Raja bowled. He bowled stump to stump, came in with a plan and delivered. I am really happy for him and hope he continues to perform in the upcoming games." Suri added that he hopes to put in some good performances in the tournament, "It was good to play against Sanchit Sharma. He's been doing well in the tournament. It's also good to see the UAE guys get good opportunities. I hope to put in some good performances too." The Dubai Capitals will be up against Sharjah Warriors at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday at 2 pm GST (3:30 pm IST) in their next game of the DP World ILT20.