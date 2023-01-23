ILT20 Backed By FairPlay News, As An Official Partner, Makes Its Debut In The UAE
The DP World International League T20 was inaugurated at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday 13 January (2023) in the presence of a large, enthusiastic crowd cheering on their respective teams.
Dubai: The DP World International League T20 was inaugurated at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday 13 January (2023) in the presence of a large, enthusiastic crowd cheering on their respective teams. The opening match was played between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Dubai Capitals, GMR group, with Dubai Capitals taking the first win. Sponsored by DP World, the DP World ILT20 league comprises six teams playing a total of 34 matches across the UAE Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The league is also associated with renowned media partners, broadcasting and reporting real time updates from the matches, including ZEE as Global Broadcast Partner, Khaleej Times, Media Partner and FairPlay News. FairPlay News is one of the biggest and leading sports news networks on the internet. Offering real time match updates, scoreboards, general info and exclusive player bytes, FairPlay News caters to all that a sports enthusiast seeks. It has backed numerous promising teams and leagues including the Sri Lanka Women's team and the men's team when they won the Asia Cup in 2022. The FairPlay Group since its establishment has steadily risen in popularity and become a household name in the sports fraternity. "We are strong believers in the spirit of sports and aim to push boundaries and unite the sports fraternity. We're elated to be a part of the DP World ILT20 and would like to thank the league for bringing us onboard the next big thing in the cricket world." A FairPlay News representative said. FairPlay News awards one player every match the title of the 'Biggest Hit Of The Match' along with a cash prize. The DP World ILT20 is currently being played across the United Arab Emirates until the final on Sunday 12 February, 2023. The teams playing for the title are: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR group), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries) and the Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).
