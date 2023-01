ILT20: EMI vs SJH Dream11 Team Prediction, MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probabl

TOSS: The match toss between Mi Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 14 January, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

EMI vs SJH My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper- Nicholas Pooran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen- Ewin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah-Zadran, Tom Kohler Zadmore

All-rounders- Moeen Ali (C), Baas de Leede

Bowlers- Chris Woakes, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult

EMI vs SJH Probable XI

MI Emirates( EMI): Will Smeed, Muhammad Wasim, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Samit Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Imran Tahir

Sharjah Warriors (SJH): Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Joe Denly, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (C), Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karthik Meiyappan/Bilal Khan

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.