ILT20: GUL vs VIP Dream11 Team Prediction, Gulf Giants vs Desret Vipers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Qualifier 1, At Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Updated: February 8, 2023 5:39 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
TOSS: The match toss between Gulf vs Vipers will take place at 06:30 PM IST

Start Time: 08 February, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

 

GUL vs VIP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Tom Banton.

Batters: Alex Hales, James Vince.

All-rounders: David Wiese, Rohan Mustafa, Tom Curran, Colin de Grandhomme.

Bowlers: Sanchit Sharma, Jake Lintott, Matheesha Pathirana

 

GUL vs VIP Probable XI

Gulf Giants (GUL): Tom Banton, James Vince, Colin de Grandhomme, Aayan Afzal Khan, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, Carlos Braithwaite, Dominic Drakes, Tom Helm, Sanchit Sharma, Qais Ahmed.

Desert Vipers(VIP): Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Sheldon Cottrell, Matheesha Pathirana, Shiraz Ahmed.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

