ILT20: GUL vs VIP Dream11 Team Prediction, Gulf Giants vs Desret Vipers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Qualifier 1, At Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Best players list of Gulf vs Vipers, Gulf Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Desert Vipers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for Qualifier 1.

The match toss between Gulf vs Vipers will take place at 06:30 PM IST

08 February, 07:00 PM IST

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

GUL vs VIP My Dream11 Team

Sam Billings, Tom Banton.

: Alex Hales, James Vince.

David Wiese, Rohan Mustafa, Tom Curran, Colin de Grandhomme.

Sanchit Sharma, Jake Lintott, Matheesha Pathirana

GUL vs VIP Probable XI

Tom Banton, James Vince, Colin de Grandhomme, Aayan Afzal Khan, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, Carlos Braithwaite, Dominic Drakes, Tom Helm, Sanchit Sharma, Qais Ahmed.

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Sheldon Cottrell, Matheesha Pathirana, Shiraz Ahmed.