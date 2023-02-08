ILT20: GUL vs VIP Dream11 Team Prediction, Gulf Giants vs Desret Vipers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Qualifier 1, At Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Best players list of Gulf vs Vipers, Gulf Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Desert Vipers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for Qualifier 1.
My Dream11 Team Gulf vs Vipers Dream11 Team Prediction ILT20 2023: Best players list of Gulf vs Vipers, Gulf Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Desert Vipers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for Qualifier 1. TOSS: The match toss between Gulf vs Vipers will take place at 06:30 PM IST Start Time: 08 February, 07:00 PM IST Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai GUL vs VIP My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Tom Banton. Batters: Alex Hales, James Vince. All-rounders: David Wiese, Rohan Mustafa, Tom Curran, Colin de Grandhomme. Bowlers: Sanchit Sharma, Jake Lintott, Matheesha Pathirana GUL vs VIP Probable XI Gulf Giants (GUL): Tom Banton, James Vince, Colin de Grandhomme, Aayan Afzal Khan, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, Carlos Braithwaite, Dominic Drakes, Tom Helm, Sanchit Sharma, Qais Ahmed. Desert Vipers(VIP): Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Sheldon Cottrell, Matheesha Pathirana, Shiraz Ahmed. Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
