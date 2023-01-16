New Delhi: In their previous International League T20 match, Desert Vipers defeated Sharjah Warriors by seven wickets on Sunday. After deciding to bowl first, the team led by Colin Munro kept the Warriors at 145/5 with Tymal Mills’ brilliant bowing spell of 1/11 in three overs. Joe Denly and Mohammad Nabi remained unbeaten for Sharjah, scoring 36 and 34 runs respectively.

After that, the Vipers were 15/2 in two overs before Alex Hales (83*) and Sam Billings (49) put together a massive partnership of 128 runs and got their team over the line with seven wickets left. However, it was one of Sheldon Cottrell’s delivery that became the real highlight of the match and took over the internet.

E

Vipers’ pacer Sheldon Cottrell bowled a loose delivery and Tom Kohler-Cadmore took full advantage of it and sent it for a boundary. Although, the umpire declared it a dead ball. According to MCC law 21.8, “If the ball delivered is so far from the pitch that the striker would need to leave the pitch to attempt to play the ball, without having previously touched the bat or person of the striker, the umpire shall call and signal No ball and immediately call and signal Dead ball.”

The delivery caught the attention of Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag who was doing Hindi commentary in the match. “Aaj kal tohfe aise mil rahe hein jinka koi hisab nahi. I wish ki hamare time mein bhi tohfe aise milte. (Gifts offered these days are countless. I wish in our times we could have had these gifts),” said Sehwag on the delivery