<p style="color: #252525;">The stage is set for the first edition of the International League T20 (ILT20), which is to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A total of 34 matches are to be played in the first season of ILT20, of which 30 are group stage matches.</p> <p></p><p style="color: #252525;">A total of six teams are bidding to lift the winning trophy. They are the MI Emirates, Gulf Giants, Sharjah Warriors, Dessert Vipers, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, and Dubai Capitals.</p> <p></p><p style="color: #252525;">The two qualifiers are scheduled for February 8 and 10, respectively, with the tournament final set for February 12 at the Dubai International Stadium.</p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 18pt;"><strong>ILT20 Schedule </strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Match No. Date Match Venue</strong> <p></p><strong>1 Jan-13 Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>2 Jan-14 MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</strong> <p></p><strong>3 Jan-15 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</strong> <p></p><strong>4 Jan-15 Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>5 Jan-16 Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>6 Jan-17 Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Sharjah Cricket Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>7 Jan-18 Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>8 Jan-19 Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Sharjah Cricket Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>9 Jan-20 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</strong> <p></p><strong>10 Jan-21 Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>11 Jan-21 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</strong> <p></p><strong>12 Jan-22 Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>13 Jan-22 MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</strong> <p></p><strong>14 Jan-23 Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>15 Jan-24 MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</strong> <p></p><strong>16 Jan-25 Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>17 Jan-26 Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Sharjah Cricket Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>18 Jan-27 Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>19 Jan-28 Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Sharjah Cricket Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>20 Jan-28 Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>21 Jan-29 Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Sharjah Cricket Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>22 Jan-30 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</strong> <p></p><strong>23 Jan-31 Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Sharjah Cricket Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>24 Feb-01 MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</strong> <p></p><strong>25 Feb-02 Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>26 Feb-03 MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</strong> <p></p><strong>27 Feb-04 Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>28 Feb-04 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</strong> <p></p><strong>29 Feb-05 Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong>30 Feb-06 Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Sharjah Cricket Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong> Qualifier 1 Feb-08 Team 1 vs Team 2 Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong> Eliminator Feb-09 Team 3 vs Team 4 Sharjah Cricket Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong> Qualifier 2 Feb-10 Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator Dubai International Stadium</strong> <p></p><strong> Final Feb-12 Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 Dubai International Stadium </strong> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><h2><strong>ILT20 Teams &amp; Squads: </strong></h2> <p></p><strong>Abu Dhabi Knight Riders</strong> <p></p>Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymond Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover <p></p> <p></p><strong>Dubai Capitals</strong> <p></p>Rovman Powell (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, Isuru Udana, George Munsey, Fred Klaassen <p></p> <p></p><strong>MI Emirates</strong> <p></p>Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Brad Wheal, Bas de Leede <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gulf Giants</strong> <p></p>Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, James Vince (c), Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sharjah Warriors</strong> <p></p>Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali (c), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, JJ Smit, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Danny Briggs, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bilal Khan <p></p> <p></p><strong>Desert Vipers</strong> <p></p>Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Colin Munro (c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where to watch ILT20 Live?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>You can watch ILT20 live on Zee5. <p></p><div class="&quot;GoogleActiveViewInnerContainer&quot;style=&quot;left:0px;top:0px;width:100%;height:100%;position:fixed;pointer-events:none;z-index:-9999;&quot;"></div> <p></p><div style="&amp;lt;cbotf+*0150034: %2bejvf/%72;"> <p></p><div id="&quot;gpt-passback&quot;"></div> <p></p></div>