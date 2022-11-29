<strong>Dubai: </strong>The first edition of the International League T20 is assured to raise the roof of the Dubai International Stadium (Dubai, UAE) through a blockbuster opening match between GMR's Dubai Capitals and Knight Rider Group's Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as the League gets underway on Friday January 13 (2023). <p></p> <p></p>The much-anticipated schedule sees the competition played from January 13 through to the final on February 12. Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium's first game is on Saturday 14 January, a mouth-watering clash between Reliance Group's MI Emirates and Capri Global's Sharjah Warriors. The same two teams participate in the opening fixture at the famed Sharjah Cricket Stadium on January 17. <p></p> <p></p>Speaking about the ILT20 schedule, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said, "This is a very exciting time for the league and, collectively, we are delighted to announce the 2023 ILT20 playing schedule. To have superstars such as Dubai Capital's Dasun Shanaka and Abu Dhabi Knight Rider's Andre Russell open their teams' accounts is very exciting. We cannot wait for the teams to arrive (in early January) and battle it out on the park and provide world-class entertainment to the cricket fans here, in the UAE, and around the globe." "It is very important for us to launch the first season in an emphatic style, and the league management is very excited to have engaged with globally recognised artists in Badshah and Jason Derulo, both of whom will undoubtedly energise the teams, and the fans leading into the opening match. We are confident that the ILT20 will be a huge success." <p></p> <p></p>With ten matches scheduled in Abu Dhabi, sixteen in Dubai and eight in Sharjah, the competition will set the UAE-cricketing stage on fire with stars such as Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard, and Wanindu Hasaranga, as well as a number of UAE's elite playing in a total 34 matches, boasting five-weekend-day double-headers, and where the six franchises will play each other twice before the playoffs, culminating in the thrilling final in Dubai on February 12 (2023). <p></p> <p></p>Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played across the UAE's exemplary, world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE's linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &amp;Pictures HD, &amp;Flix SD, &amp;Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Thirai. <p></p> <p></p>Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors. <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 18pt;"><strong>ILT20 Schedule</strong></span> <p></p><table> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">S No.</td> <p></p><td width="75">Date</td> <p></p><td width="300">Match</td> <p></p><td width="187">Venue</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">1</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 13</td> <p></p><td width="300">Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">2</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 14</td> <p></p><td width="300">MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">3</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 15</td> <p></p><td width="300">Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">4</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 15</td> <p></p><td width="300">Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">5</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 16</td> <p></p><td width="300">Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">6</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 17</td> <p></p><td width="300">Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sharjah Cricket Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">7</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 18</td> <p></p><td width="300">Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">8</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 19</td> <p></p><td width="300">Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sharjah Cricket Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">9</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 20</td> <p></p><td width="300">Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">10</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 21</td> <p></p><td width="300">Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">11</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 21</td> <p></p><td width="300">Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">12</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 22</td> <p></p><td width="300">Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">13</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 22</td> <p></p><td width="300">MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">14</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 23</td> <p></p><td width="300">Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">15</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 24</td> <p></p><td width="300">MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">16</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 25</td> <p></p><td width="300">Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">17</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 26</td> <p></p><td width="300">Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sharjah Cricket Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">18</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 27</td> <p></p><td width="300">Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">19</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 28</td> <p></p><td width="300">Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sharjah Cricket Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">20</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 28</td> <p></p><td width="300">Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">21</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 29</td> <p></p><td width="300">Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sharjah Cricket Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">22</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 30</td> <p></p><td width="300">Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">23</td> <p></p><td width="75">JAN 31</td> <p></p><td width="300">Sharjah Wrriors vs Desert Vipers</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sharjah Cricket Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">24</td> <p></p><td width="75">FEB 1</td> <p></p><td width="300">MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">25</td> <p></p><td width="75">FEB 2</td> <p></p><td width="300">Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">26</td> <p></p><td width="75">FEB 3</td> <p></p><td width="300">MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">27</td> <p></p><td width="75">FEB 4</td> <p></p><td width="300">Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">28</td> <p></p><td width="75">FEB 4</td> <p></p><td width="300">Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">29</td> <p></p><td width="75">FEB 5</td> <p></p><td width="300">Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">30</td> <p></p><td width="75">FEB 6</td> <p></p><td width="300">Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sharjah Cricket Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">Qualifier 1</td> <p></p><td width="75">FEB 8</td> <p></p><td width="300">Team 1 vs Team 2</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">Eliminator</td> <p></p><td width="75">FEB 9</td> <p></p><td width="300">Team 3 vs Team 4</td> <p></p><td width="187">Sharjah Cricket Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">Qualifier 2</td> <p></p><td width="75">FEB 10</td> <p></p><td width="300">Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="76">Final</td> <p></p><td width="75">FEB 12</td> <p></p><td width="300">Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2</td> <p></p><td width="187">Dubai International Stadium</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table>