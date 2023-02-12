ILT20 : VIP vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Final , At Dubai International Cricket Stadium

ILT20 : VIP vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Final , At Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Best players list of Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants , Vipers Dream11 Team Player List, Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for Final of ILT20.

Updated: February 12, 2023 10:17 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
My Dream11 Team Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Dream11 Team Prediction ILT20: Best players list of Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants , Vipers Dream11 Team Player List, Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for Final of ILT20.

TOSS: The match toss between Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 12 February, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

 

VIP vs GUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batsmen: Shemron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Alex Hales (C)

All-rounders: D Wiese, W Hasaranga (vc), Tom Curran, C Braithwaite

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell

 

VIP vs GUL Probable XI

Desert Vipers (VIP): AD Hales, C Munro(C), Sherfane Rutherford, W Hasaranga, Rohan Mustafa, Sam Billings, TK Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed, AAP Atkinson, L Wood

Gulf Giants (GUL): Shimron Hetmyer, CA Lynn, JM Vince(C), Gerhard Erasmus, D Wiese, Sanchit Sharma, CR Brathwaite, Colin de Grandhomme, CJ Jordan, Qais Ahmad, Aayan Afzal Khan

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›

Also Read More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

SA20 : PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Pretoria Capitals...

WT20 World Cup 2023 : IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction...

IND vs AUS, 1st Test | BCCI Changed The Pitch: Twitter's Hil...

IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Allan Border Furious With Steve Smith ...

IND vs AUS, 1st Test: How Jadeja, Ashwin And Axar Patel Made...

Advertisement