ILT20 : VIP vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Final , At Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Best players list of Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants , Vipers Dream11 Team Player List, Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for Final of ILT20.
My Dream11 Team Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Dream11 Team Prediction ILT20: Best players list of Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants , Vipers Dream11 Team Player List, Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for Final of ILT20. TOSS: The match toss between Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants will take place at 07:00 PM IST Start Time: 12 February, 07:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium VIP vs GUL My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings Batsmen: Shemron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Alex Hales (C) All-rounders: D Wiese, W Hasaranga (vc), Tom Curran, C Braithwaite Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell VIP vs GUL Probable XI Desert Vipers (VIP): AD Hales, C Munro(C), Sherfane Rutherford, W Hasaranga, Rohan Mustafa, Sam Billings, TK Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed, AAP Atkinson, L Wood Gulf Giants (GUL): Shimron Hetmyer, CA Lynn, JM Vince(C), Gerhard Erasmus, D Wiese, Sanchit Sharma, CR Brathwaite, Colin de Grandhomme, CJ Jordan, Qais Ahmad, Aayan Afzal Khan Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
Also Read
- ILT20 : VIP vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Final , At Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- ILT20: GUL vs VIP Dream11 Team Prediction, Gulf Giants vs Desret Vipers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Qualifier 1, At Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Contributions From Everyone Has Helped Gulf Giants’ Succeed So Far, Says Captain James Vince
- ILT20 2023: Sam Billings And Sherfane Rutherford Help Desert Vipers Overpower Dubai Capitals And Confirm Top-Two Finish
- Muhammad Waseem And Adam Zampa Shine In Third Weekend Of DP World ILT20
Also Read More News ›
- ILT20 : VIP vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Final , At Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- ILT20: GUL vs VIP Dream11 Team Prediction, Gulf Giants vs Desret Vipers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Qualifier 1, At Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Contributions From Everyone Has Helped Gulf Giants’ Succeed So Far, Says Captain James Vince
- ILT20 2023: Sam Billings And Sherfane Rutherford Help Desert Vipers Overpower Dubai Capitals And Confirm Top-Two Finish
- Muhammad Waseem And Adam Zampa Shine In Third Weekend Of DP World ILT20
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
04 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 08 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS