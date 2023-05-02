Former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh, who also has been a teammate with both Kohli and Gambhir spoke up about it on his YouTube channel. He said "Whatever happened between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir was not right for cricket. I'm ashamed of what I did with S Sreesanth."

New Delhi: The heated altercation between RCB's start batter Virat Kohli and LSG's mentor Gautam Gambhir is the biggest topic in the cricket world currently. The ugly spat between two Delhi-born cricketers unfolded after Royal Challengers Bangalore's 18 runs victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City Stadium.

Kohli, Gambhir, And Naveen Fined Over Brawl

Virat Kohli (1.07 Cr) and Gautam Gambhir (25 Lakhs) have been fined 100 percent of their match fees. Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq (1.79 Lakhs) has been fined 50 percent of the match fee for the same.

Anil Kumble, who was one of the experts for Jio Cinema didn't like the scenes at Ekana and called it unacceptable. He said "A lot of emotion goes in but you don't want to be displaying those emotions here. This is important, you need to have a conversation. But this is something that's unacceptable."

"No matter what, you have to respect the opposition and the game. Once a game is over, you have to shake hands and tip your hat off, not to the player but to the game because that's something you need to respect. I don't know what was spoken, some things may have been personal and you don't want that on the cricket field. But with Gautam and Virat and the players involved, it wasn't the nicest thing to see," he added.