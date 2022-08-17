Washington: The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has tweeted that he is buying football club Manchester United. Musk has a history of making unconventional tweets and it is not clear how serious he is about buying one of the biggest football club in the world. Musk made the tweet about purchasing Manchester United while replying to his previous tweet that read, “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party”.

“Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome,” he replied soon after. Meanwhile, Musk’s tweet has attracted a lot of eyeballs on social media and has received more than 220000 likes so far.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Notably, the Premier League club’s fans are calling for the exit current owners, the Glazer family, due to the poor performance of the team in recent times. The team has had a horrible opening in the 2022-23 season of the Premier League. They are currently placed at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Why in the world would you buy a team that plays glorified jogging instead of real American football? Way more people watch football than soccer Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 17, 2022

Weird. There was large unusual option activity on $MANU, Manchester United’s ticker, out of no where. Someone always knows?https://t.co/CerYRdJiNr unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) August 17, 2022

Manchester United won its last Premier League title in 2012-12, under the coaching of Alex Ferguson. Since then, their stocks have gone down considerably due to consistent low performances, falling behind rivals Manchester City, which have won four titles in last five seasons. Meanwhile, Manchester United stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo is also likely to leave the club this summer if he can find a club who can afford him.