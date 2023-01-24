England batter Harry Brook revealed his struggle to understand how he landed a massive Indian Premier League (IPL) contract during the mini-auction and added that "IPL is a big dream" for him.

Brook took home an enormous paycheque of Rs 13.25 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad after entering the auction at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

"I've not got many words, to be honest. I thought I'd get picked up, but I didn't think I'd get picked up for that much. One thing I would say is that I'm not motivated by money," Brook told Daily Mail.

"Obviously, it's a nice touch, but I just want to play cricket for the best teams and play for England as long as I can. Yes, the IPL was a big dream for me and the money is a big bonus, but it is not the be all and end all. I play because I love batting."

The English youngster made his presence felt during England's Test tour of Pakistan with a string of match-winning scores. He accumulated 468 runs at an average of 93.60, including three centuries with the highest score of 153.

"It might have been a different story if I hadn't done so well in the Tests in Pakistan, but I played spin fairly well out there and there will be a lot of that in the IPL. The World Cup is in India this year too, so there will be plenty of spins to face in the coming months and different challenges," he added