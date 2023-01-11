I’m The Worst Player Around, I Have To Accept It: Virat Kohli’s Big Statement After 45th ODI Ton

New Delhi: After going century-less for more than 1000 days, Virat Kohli seems to have found his mojo back. He ended his century drought against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup and then backed it up with an impressive show in the T20 World Cup.

He then scored a hundred in the final ODI in the three-match series against Bangladesh before bringing up his 45th ODI ton in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. Kohli’s 73rd international ton helped India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the series opener. In a video posted by BCCI, Virat Kohli opened up on his lean patch and how frustrated he was after not being able to live up to the expectations of the fans.

“But when it dips a little, in my case, frustration started creeping in. Because I wanted to play in the same fashion and people have this expectation, so I play like this, I should play like this, I will have to play like this. But cricket didn’t allow me to play in that fashion. It was a different time for me. And because of that, where my game was, it was very far away. Because my desires and attachments had totally taken over,” Kohli told Suryakumar Yadav in a video posted by BCCI.

“That’s when I realized I can’t be away from who I am. I have to be true to myself. Even when I am vulnerable and not playing well, I can’t be in denial. Because in denial, in my case, a lot of frustration was creeping in and I was getting very cranky, and very snappy in my space, which wasn’t good at all. I did not feel it was fair on anyone around me. Anushka, my close ones. It is not fair to the people that support you and are with you all the time to keep seeing you in that space. I had to take responsibility and put things in perspective,” the former India skipper added.

Kohli further added that he realised he can’t be too desperate to perform and took a back seat for a while and when he returned for the Asia Cup relaxed, he started enjoing his game again.

“After that, when I came back relaxed for the Asia Cup, I started enjoying practice. I started enjoying training again. Which is how I have always played my cricket. What I will say is that if you feel a little bit of desperation, always take two steps back, rather than pushing more and more. Because then things will start to go away from you,” said Kohli.