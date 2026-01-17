‘I’m very, happy that…’: Shreyanka Patil expresses her feelings after five wicket haul against GG in WPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) off-spin bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil said she was â€˜very happyâ€™ to claim her maiden five-wicket haul in T20s as her side defeated Gujarat Giants by 32 runs to extend their unbeaten run in the 2026 Womenâ€™s Premier League (WPL).

Shreyanka Patil took 5-wicket-haul against GG in WPL 2026

At the DY Patil Stadium, Shreyanka took 5-23 and is now the youngest bowler to get a five-wicket haul in WPL, as RCB got on top of the points table. “Firstly, I would love to give the credit to Radha because if not for her innings, I don’t think we would have put that total up on the board.

â€œI’m really happy the way Richa and Radha contributed in the first innings, knowing there were four down, we were 44/4, and then to just play those innings, I think it’s a massive impact, and it gave us a lot of confidence seeing that 170-180 on the board. It gave us a lot of confidence knowing that Dew is gonna play a major role.

Shreyanka Patil expresses her feelings after taking 5 wickets

â€œWe knew the last couple of games, we saw huge and heavy dew coming into the picture because the last two games we’ve played on this wicket, we didn’t face that much of dew. So we were ready for dew today, and I think the bowlers did tremendously well, and I’m very, very happy that I got my first five-wicket haul in T20s,” said Shreyanka at the conclusion of the game.

Reflecting on her comeback after more than a year out of the game, which also led her to miss the 2025 WPL, Shreyanka said she had leaned on her support system and worked hard to return stronger. â€œI’ve gone through a rollercoaster of a ride personally for me. I think I have dealt with it. I came out of it in a very strong way, thanks to my support system. My coaches, my grandparents, are here, and my uncle and aunt are also here supporting. My sister also left her job, and she came all the way from Bangalore to watch me.

â€œSo I’m very happy, and just that the fact that I was out of cricket for 14 months was a big blow for me because I am someone who can’t sit quietly. I want to be on the field. I want to be on the cricket field. I want to do what I love doing.

â€œSo, I’m very happy with the preparation I got last month, as well as with Arjun sir back in Bangalore. I think I’ve put in a lot of hard work over the last couple of months, and I’m very happy that my execution is falling in place right now.”

With IANS Inputs