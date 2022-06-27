‘Imagine Watching India vs Ireland at 12 am’- Fans React To India’s Win After Delayed Start

Malahide: Team India won the rain-hit opening T20I against Ireland by seven wickets at the Malahide Cricket Club on Sunday. The match started almost at the midnight according to India Standard Time due to heavy rain in Malahide. However, it didn’t affect the spirits of Indian fans who stayed awake till late at night to watch their beloved players register a comfortable victory.

Harry Tector’s counter-attacking 64 not out off 33 balls took Ireland to 108 for four after the rain reduced the game to 12 overs a side. India were always ahead of the run rate in the chase and with contributions from Ishan Kishan (26 off 11), Deepak Hooda (47 not out off 29) and skipper Hardik Pandya (24 off 12), cruised to victory in 9.2 overs.

After the match, some fans reacted to the delayed start of the match and seemed happy with the result. A fan tweeted, “Imagine watching India vs Ireland at 12:00 am .”

People also praised Irish player Harry Tector who played an explosive inning against the vising side. A user wrote, “Harry Tector will be a Legend for Ireland. Bookmark this.”

India were expected to run through the opposition during the match but Ireland staged a spirited recovery through Tector, who went for the offensive against the Indian pacers, including debutant Umran Malik. The Indian bowler bowled just one over and gave away 14 runs.

A fan tweeted, “Still feel you need to be a really smart captain like Kane to use Umran the right way .. A captain like Kohli could use him really well. Can’t let his career go downwards, especially with the raw pace he has got.”

India will play the second and final T20I match against Ireland Tuesday.