Umesh Yadav is positive he will get more chances in white-ball cricket and not just remain limited to Test cricket as an Indian conditions specialist fast bowler.

While the high economy rate means Umesh doesn’t get as many chances in limited-overs cricket, he is a vital part of India’s Test setup. However, in the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, he often finds himself sitting in the dressing room in away Tests.

So does he feel like a victime?

“No. I don’t look at myself being a victim. There are times when I have played and times when I have not played,” Umesh told PTI. “During the times I am not playing, I just look forward towards working on my game. (I am) getting better at my skills and hopefully will be a part of white ball cricket,” he sounded hopeful.

The 32-year-old’s has been a start-stop international career but a strong mindset keeps him going despite not being given consistent run.

“To be honest, I am really strong mentally and that makes a lot of difference,” he said. “I don’t pay much heed to stuff like who is going to get a chance or whether I have to sit in the reserves. This is a game where anything is possible.”

“A lot of factors go into it — form, conditions. It’s just about delivering and grabbing the given opportunities. So, I don’t think so much about other things,” he added.

Umesh said he tries to gain knowledge from as many sources as possible and doesn’t rely on one particular person whenever he needs help as far as bowling goes.

“There is no one man I seek advice from. In fact, knowledge is available everywhere. You just need to be ready to grasp it. At home, it’s my coach Subroto sir (former India pacer Subroto Banerjee) who is my sounding board,” he said.

He continued, “Also there is Ashish bhai (Nehra) and Zak paa (Zaheer Khan) who have also helped me a lot. Sometimes, I also chat with our bowling coach Bharath Arun sir.”

Before the coronavirus lockdown, Umesh had plans to play in England this year but those have gone for a toss now. He may have to wait till December before getting back to playing international cricket when India’s Test campaign is expected to get underway.

“In India, whenever the season starts , whatever opportunities that come by, be it club matches, district games, I would just love to dive into a game. Match practice is a must and I am eager to be back on field,” he said.

Umesh has been using the forced break to improve his physical strength and aims to remain in a positive frame of mind. “All I can say is that the lockdown helped me improve myself. The lockdown also gave our bodies time to recover. I used the time to just work on my body, primarily strength training. I need to be positive and confident about when I am playing. The game is yet to start and don’t know when would it happen , I just want to practice and have a positive frame of mind,” he said.

The Vidarbha pacer is currently staying in New Delhi with his in-laws with wife Tanya. “There is a ground, which is around 350 metres from where I am staying. I am going for my daily runs over there during past few days,” he said.