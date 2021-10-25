<strong>Dubai:</strong> The wait was finally over as Babar Azam and his Pakistan team beat India in a World Cup game for the first time ever on Sunday in Dubai. The 10-wicket win was enough for Pakistan to celebrate like there was no tomorrow. While fans took to the streets, ex-Pakistan cricketers also took to social media and hailed Babar and Co. <p></p> <p></p>All of them - from Pakistan's ex-captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja - hailed Babar and Co. <p></p> <p></p>"Congratulations to the Pakistan Team &amp; esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan &amp; Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all," tweeted Imran as he shared a picture of how he watched the match. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Congratulations to the Pakistan Team &amp; esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan &amp; Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. <a href="https://t.co/ygoOVTu37l">pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l</a></p> <p></p> Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImranKhanPTI/status/1452328854211768332?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Finally the jinx is over winning against India in World Cups. What a thumping win by boys in green <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakVsInd?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakVsInd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakistanZindabad?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakistanZindabad</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a></p> <p></p> Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) <a href="https://twitter.com/wasimakramlive/status/1452326271128571921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Scenes right now - Part 2.</p> <p></p>Pakistannnnnnn &#x1f525;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamPakistan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamPakistan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndvPak?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndvPak</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakvInd?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakvInd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/Dkl4TRLdGh">pic.twitter.com/Dkl4TRLdGh</a> <p></p> <p></p> Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImJaveria/status/1452327948284010502?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Alham du Lillah &#x1f932;&#x1f3fc; Historic victory for the ppl of Pakistan &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; &amp; fans of Pakistan cricket around the world. Way to go boys &#x1f3c6; In Shaa Allah <a href="https://t.co/IUB3abYtmq">pic.twitter.com/IUB3abYtmq</a></p> <p></p> Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) <a href="https://twitter.com/MHafeez22/status/1452343527396966401?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="tl">- PAKISTAN ZINDABAD &#x2665;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://t.co/mwaEQ04SU0">pic.twitter.com/mwaEQ04SU0</a></p> <p></p> Shoaib Malik &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; (@realshoaibmalik) <a href="https://twitter.com/realshoaibmalik/status/1452344811525136384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Same celebration, same side, new result. Well done my boys &#x1f49a;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakistanZindabad?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakistanZindabad</a> &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/xndLcPdNfS">https://t.co/xndLcPdNfS</a></p> <p></p> Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/SAfridiOfficial/status/1452325678611849222?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"This was the team's effort, and the early wickets were very helpful. It gave us a lot of confidence and our spinners were very good as well. We applied our plans and got the results," Babar said at the post-match presentation.