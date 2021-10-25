Dubai: The wait was finally over as Babar Azam and his Pakistan team beat India in a World Cup game for the first time ever on Sunday in Dubai. The 10-wicket win was enough for Pakistan to celebrate like there was no tomorrow. While fans took to the streets, ex-Pakistan cricketers also took to social media and hailed Babar and Co.

All of them – from Pakistan’s ex-captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja – hailed Babar and Co.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all,” tweeted Imran as he shared a picture of how he watched the match.

Finally the jinx is over winning against India in World Cups. What a thumping win by boys in green #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad #T20WorldCup Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 24, 2021

Alham du Lillah 🤲🏼 Historic victory for the ppl of Pakistan 🇵🇰 & fans of Pakistan cricket around the world. Way to go boys 🏆 In Shaa Allah pic.twitter.com/IUB3abYtmq Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 24, 2021

“This was the team’s effort, and the early wickets were very helpful. It gave us a lot of confidence and our spinners were very good as well. We applied our plans and got the results,” Babar said at the post-match presentation.