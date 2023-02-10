In Australia, Players Have No Say Over How Wickets Are Prepared: Ricky Ponting's Huge Remark On Nagpur Pitch Controversy
Jadeja struck the Australians with a fifer. Ashwin contributed with three wickets, while Shami and Siraj took one each. Indian spin duo grabbed a total of 8 wickets between them and shattered the Aussies' batting line-up
Nagpur: At the VCA stadium in Nagpur, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, finished the first day of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a high note. First, they bowled Australia out for 177 runs and then put 77 runs on the board with the help of Rohit Sharma's half-century and at the loss of KL Rahul's wicket. In the first inning, Ravindra Jadeja struck the Australians with a fifer. Ravi Ashwin contributed with three wickets, while Shami and Siraj took one each. Indian spin duo grabbed a total of 8 wickets between them and shattered the Aussies' batting line-up. However, this started a huge debate where many former cricketers have been saying that India doctored the Nagpur pitch according to them and made it a rank-turner. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting joined the debate and made a huge remark on the Nagpur pitch controversy. "I expected today's wicket to play like it has. I got a look at it like everyone did a few days ago, and that's when all the talk started about the surface. But India's best chance of beating Australia is to prepare turning wickets. One, because our batsmen will find it difficult, but also because they would think that their spin bowlers are better than Australia's as well," said Ricky Ponting. "And the fact that Australia are playing the two right-arm off-spinners here, one of those guys on debut. That's definitely where India have the advantage. So I can understand why it's worked out that way," he added. However, he made a huge remark that in Australia players don't get involved in how the pitch should be or should not be prepared. He said "The only difference I guess with somewhere like India to Australia is, I know in Australia the players actually have no say over how the wickets are prepared at all. Unless things have changed the last couple of years when I was playing, and certainly after I'd finished, the captains or anyone from Cricket Australia never even spoke to the groundsmen. You just left it up to the groundsmen to prepare the best wicket that they could." "This wasn't a rank-turner. Compared to other pitches, it was slow and had low bounce. I felt defending wasn't very difficult today but as the game progresses, it (defending) will become increasingly difficult. But that's the nature of Test cricket," Jadeja said at the end of the day's play while speaking on the pitch controversy.
